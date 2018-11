Remember that story that happened months ago involving a homeless man spending his last $20 to help a woman who was stranded get gas? The couple started a Go Fund Me for the homeless man, but then later made headlines when it came out that they kept the money they had raised.

Well! There is one last twist to this story! The whole thing was a scam! Turn out, the couple had approached this homeless man with a scam, and asked him if he wanted in! He agreed.

The whole story was made up!