Stow Man Sentenced in Walsh Sex Assault

(WHBC) – A 20-year-old Stow man was sentenced to prison for four years in connection with a sexual assault of a student on the Walsh University campus last year.

Timothy Flower must also register as a sex offender for life.

He pleaded to a count of sexual battery.

Rape and other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Both sides were set to go to trial in the matter where the victim says she was forced to perform a sex act on Flower in a Walsh dormitory.

His attorney says the sex was consensual.

He could be released in six months.