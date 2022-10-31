Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Stow Police: Investigation into Fiery, Deadly Rt 8 Crash Continues

October 31, 2022 4:21AM EDT
STOW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stow police continue investigating a fatal accident on Southbound Route 8 on Friday morning that also fouled up the morning commute.

Police say the gasoline tanker truck flipped over and caught on fire at around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

One lane of traffic was finally allowed to get through seven hours later.

That accident was between the Steels Corners and Graham Road exits.

All that was reportedly left of the truck was twisted metal.

The name of the deceased driver has not been released.

