Stranger Accidentally Added to Family Chat About New Baby Donates Money for Diapers
Family admiring newborn baby in hospital room
A great grandmother was so excited to get updates on her new great granddaughter she added all of her grandson’s cell numbers to a family group chat. The proud father didn’t realize that one of the numbers she added was one he didn’t have anymore. But someone did have that number, although he didn’t know the family. So Bobby was getting all the news of a stranger’s new addition to the family.
Instead of being upset that he was getting a bunch of messages from people he didn’t know, he added his congratulations to the new parents. He sent a message with a selfie that said ‘Don’t know how I got added to the group, cause I don’t think I know anyone in it! But anywho, CONGRATS ZACH!! My name is Bobby by the way, shoot me your cashapp info and I will donate to the diapers!!’
Everyone laughed about the situation and Bobby made good on his offer and donated! Zach shared the messages on Facebook and people were so impressed by the gesture that more donations have come in for the diapers! I won’t be surprised if Bobby gets invited to Thanksgiving since he’s kind of become an honorary family member!