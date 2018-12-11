Stranger Gives First-Class Seat to Mother with Baby on Oxygen

Traveling with children can be tough. IT can get even harder when you are a mother traveling by yourself, with an infant who needs special assistance. Kelsey Zwick boarded her flight from Orlando to Philadelphia in order to take her 11-month-old daughter to a children’s hospital. She boarded the plane with her baby, a stroller, a diaper bag, and her baby’s oxygen tank.

A first-class passenger noticed Zwick board the plane, and head back to coach. After Zwick got settled in, a flight attendent came back and told her that a man in first-class wanted to switch with her in order to make her and her daughter be more comfortable on her flight. Zwick was moved to tears and thanked the man that switched with her, but wasn’t able to learn his name until she posted her gratitude to social media in order to find the kind stranger. It was then she learned his name is Jason Kunselman. American Airlines found out about the story, and has put the two in touch with one another!