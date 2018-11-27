Stranger Saves Choking Baby!

A mom had an extra reason to be thankful this year. Hannah Jarvis and her family were dining at the Golden Corral buffet on Thanksgiving day when her little baby Callie started to choke. The mom snatched Callie out of her high chair and started to pound on her back and hold her upside down, her mom tried to help as well but nothing was working. Luckily a woman named Debra Rouse intervened. Debra correctly performed the Heimlich maneuver and saved the baby’s life. Hannah posted her message of gratitude online and the news spread quickly. Debra and Hannah along with baby Callie have met up since the incident and Hannah said she is just “so thankful for God sending Debra that day!” Have you ever saved someone’s life? Have you ever been saved by someone? Do you know how to perform CPR? Heimlich maneuver?