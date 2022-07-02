Stranger Things 4 Sets Nielsen Streaming Record
There’s no question that Stranger Things is popular, and the new season just shattered streaming records.
According to Slash Film, “the first volume of the season, which is episodes 1-7, hit 7.2 billion minutes of viewing for the week of May 30-June 5, 2022.”
They add about the Nielsen rating, “That’s the highest weekly total for any streaming service.”
Not only that, but when part 2 of season 4 dropped, Netflix crashed for a bit.
Were you one of the people streaming the show around the time Netflix crashed?