Stranger Things 4 Sets Nielsen Streaming Record

Jul 2, 2022 @ 12:35pm

There’s no question that Stranger Things is popular, and the new season just shattered streaming records.

According to Slash Film, “the first volume of the season, which is episodes 1-7, hit 7.2 billion minutes of viewing for the week of May 30-June 5, 2022.”

They add about the Nielsen rating, “That’s the highest weekly total for any streaming service.”

Not only that, but when part 2 of season 4 dropped, Netflix crashed for a bit.

Were you one of the people streaming the show around the time Netflix crashed?

