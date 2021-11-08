“Stranger Things 4” Will Have Nine Episodes Premiering Next Summer
During its Stranger Things Day event on Saturday, Netflix revealed that the series will FINALLY make its debut in Summer 2022.
And, yes, we say FINALLY because the third season launched in July 2019, but as a result of the pandemic, production couldn’t start up again until September 2020.
Netflix also revealed the titles for all nine Season 4 episodes – some refer to series characters and others tease what could be climactic moments. See them all below, plus the new season’s teaser trailer:
The Hellfire Club
Vecna’s Curse
The Monster and The Superhero
Dear Billy
The Nina Project
The Dive
The Massacre At Hawkins Lab
Papa
The Piggyback