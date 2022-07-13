      Weather Alert

“Stranger Things” Cast Reacts To Last Episodes Of Season 4

Jul 13, 2022 @ 1:12pm

STOP RIGHT NOW IF YOU HAVEN’T YET FINISHED SEASON 4 OF “STRANGER THINGS”….HEAVY SPOILERS AHEAD!

But if you, like us, have finished it and wondered A) what the heck was that like to film??!! and B) how did you feel seeing it for the first time??!!! then watch on!

The cast watch the dramatic attic scene with Max for the first time and react just like us!  If you have some time to kill and want to do a deeper dive with the cast and their experience making this season, watch on!

 

