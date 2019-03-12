Stranger Things Might Give Eleven A Birthday In The Upcoming Season
By Sarah
|
Mar 12, 2019 @ 8:07 AM

The third season of Stranger Things will kick off on July 4th and if one theory is correct, fans will gain more insight into Eleven’s backstory.
Taking a look at the previously released episode titles, Screen Rant believes that “The Birthday” will likely focus on Millie Bobby Brown’s character.
While the title could refer to a different member of the Hawkins, Indiana crew celebrating another trip around the sun, the site doesn’t think the show’s creators would spend an entire episode on just that.
Hardcore fans are also hoping the upcoming season will shed more light on the lab’s other children, having met Eight in season 2.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

First Full-Length Trailer for Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ is Here World Wide Web Creator Celebrates 30 Years of the World Wide Web Most Young People Are Struggling With Mental Health, Reveals Survey by Lady Gaga’s Foundation Here’s a Fun Way to Give Back on St. Patrick’s Day ‘Big Bang Theory’ Series Finale Date Revealed Free Pancake Day Is at IHOP This Week
Comments