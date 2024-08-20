Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Strangers Come Together To Help Find An Earring…And Restore The Internet’s Faith in Humanity

August 20, 2024 12:00PM EDT
A woman started looking for her lost earring after a concert, and soon after about 15 strangers banded together and formed a search party. This video got a ton of comments on Instagram… They combed the parking lot using their cellphone flashlights. The guy who organized the line said, “This is how they taught me to search for dead bodies at the bottom of a lake” LOL! 

 

A post shared by Emma Hughes (@themainenanny)


The bad news is they didn’t find the earring.  But, they restored people’s faith in humanity!  And in the comments was a similar story: I was out at a bar and in the crowd somehow my grandmothers ring slipped off my finger (she passed a few years ago) and I was immediately distraught. I put my flashlight on and started trying to find it in the mess of people. It was literally shoulder to shoulder. In less than a minute of my turning my flashlight on I had a swarm of people I didn’t know helping me look. A girl found my ring and everyone cheered. Yes I did cry. I was so incredibly thankful to her and everyone that helped me! 

