      Breaking News
Thursday Update: Childcare and Other Business Reopening Dates Announced

Strasburg Woman Killed in I-77 Head-On Crash

May 15, 2020 @ 5:24am

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old Strasburg woman was killed and three others were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a head-on crash along I-77 near the Newcomerstown exit in Tuscarawas County.

The State Highway Patrol at New Philadelphia says Ariel Stout was driving northbound on 77 when she crossed the median into the southbound lanes, striking another vehicle.

Her young son and two people in the other car are hospitalized.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use