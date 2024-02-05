Stream this song & help a 7 year whose Mom is dying of cancer

Mix 94-1 wants to tell you the story about an independent artist that is battling cancer.

Her name is Cat Janice and she has a song called “Dance You Outta My Head”.

This song is not just a song. It’s an opportunity.

Released amidst her fight with cancer while in hospice, Cat Janice has given this song to her 7 year old son, Loren and has listed him as the writer and producer, ensuring that all royalties go directly to him upon her passing.

This remarkable story has brought millions of streams to the song and has her beginning to go viral.

We are sharing this with you with hopes that you will listen and share the song. Please do… And please SHARE.

Thank you. And may God bless Cat and her family.

>>>GET ALL THE LINKS TO CAT’S SONG HERE<<<