Stripped Down w/ Brent & Zach of SHINEDOWN

Mix 94-1 is proud to present Brent Smith and Zach Myers of SHINEDOWN to the Auricle Venue & Bar, Tuesday June 13th!

Everyone’s invited to this free, super-intimate “stripped down” mini-performance and chat with the boys.

Doors open at 5:30pm- Show starts at 6pm.

And WE have a shot for you to win a pair of VIP meet & greets – You get into the show before the general public PLUS you get to meet Brent & Zach too.

Enter below for you chance – if you win – we’ll throw you a pair of tickets to see the full-band live at Blossom, September 6th with their buddies Papa Roach!

There will be other ways to win the meet & greet passes too – So be listening. It’s gonna be amazing! Hope to see you there… Spread the word!

Stripped Down with Brent & Zach from Shinedown… From Elektra Records and the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff… Mix 94-1!