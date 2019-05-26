Strong Storms Take Down Trees, Power Lines

(WHBC) – Powerful storms took down trees and power lines as they rumbled across Stark County on Saturday.
Around 4:30 in the afternoon Severe Thunderstorm Warnings started being issued for Stark and surrounding counties.
It appears the most powerful winds hit the Massillon area, as many trees and power lines were down across town.
A tree came down (see a picture and video below) and brushed up against a house on Main Ave West and 12th Street SW in Massillon.
Other areas of Stark County also experienced the same problems from the storms, with trees and lines down.
One Tornado Warning was issued during the severe weather in Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties.
It looks like we’ll be dodging more storms on Sunday before it finally clears up for Memorial Day on Monday when there will only be a slight chance of a storm.
