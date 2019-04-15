Strong Winds Hit Area, Bringing Down Trees on Houses

(WHBC) – Stark County escaped the worst of the severe storm activity Sunday evening, though some residents of the northwest part of the county may disagree.

Winds gusting to 56 miles an hour at the airport brought down trees on houses in mainly Lawrence and Jackson Townships Sunday night.

House damage was reported on Strausser Street and Manchester Avenue NW.

Other downed trees were blocking several roads.

A portion of the county was under a Tornado Warning last evening.

No injuries are reported, though about 5000 Ohio Edison and AEP customers were in the dark Sunday night.

That number was down to about 200 as of 5 a.m.