Student Holding Event To Help Battered Women, Homeless

(WHBC) – A high school student has organized an event to fight homelessness and to help battered women.

The event, Family Night for the Homeless Fight, will be held Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the conference room of the Comfort Suites at 935 Edison Street in Hartville.

Lake High School senior Emily Robinson is hoping a lot of people can attend the fun event.

“There will be food, board games, face painting, I’m gonna bring my Wii and set that up, and there will be a photo area. I bought a bunch of props so people can take pictures and have fun.”

She’s asking people who attend to bring a cash donation of $5, toiletry items or gently used clothes.

Emily, a member of the National Honor Society, says the money and items collected will benefit the Battered Women’s Shelter in Akron.

“I volunteer at the Refuge of Hope and it saddens me to see people struggling, so I’m going to try and give back as much as I can.”

Some other items people are being asked to donate include: dryer sheets, air fresheners, trash bags, dish soap, clorox wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, ziplock bags, aluminum foil, baby wipes and bottles, teething toys, pacifiers, baby shampoo, batteries, or gently used clothing.