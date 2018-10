A suspect is in custody after a student was shot at a Charlotte-area High School. Butler High School is under lockdown. No news on the student’s condition.

ALERT: A look at Matthews Mint Hill Rd. which is CLOSED near Butler HS due to a shooting at the school. #cltraffic #clttraffic #clt pic.twitter.com/SMm6uaGblN — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) October 29, 2018