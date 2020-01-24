Students and Parents Come Out to Support Teacher as She Becomes U.S. Citizen
Annmarie Small is from Jamaica. She moved to Florida and became a 4th and 5th grade teacher. She studied to take her naturalization test so she could become a U.S. citizen. When she went to the ceremony to make it official she didn’t go alone. Her current students as well as former students and parents came to cheer her on. There were so many people there that they couldn’t all fit inside the courthouse. After the ceremony the surprised her with an ‘American Party’ including apple pie, ice cream and an all-American playlist.