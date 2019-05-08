Students Get Sick Eating Candy Brought To School

(WHBC) – Some middle school students in the Canton City School District fell ill after eating chocolate candy that was brought in by a classmate.

It happened Wednesday morning at Lehman Middle School at 1400 Broad Avenue NW.

Four students ate the candy that was offered to them by a classmate.

“They showed signs of illness pretty quickly and were transported to a hospital as a precaution,” said Canton City Schools Communication Coordinator Lisa Reicosky.

She says the four students are doing okay now.

She says the Canton Police Department and their own security team are investigating the incident to determine where the candy came from and what was in it.

The student who brought in the candy did not consume it and was not one of those who got sick.

The school sent out a message to parents to inform them of the incident.