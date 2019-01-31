Students Hoping To Inspire Others With Actions

(WHBC) – Some Canton students are hoping to tap into the generosity of people during Canton First Friday.

The students, from Canton City Youth Council at McKinley High School, are collecting supplies they will give to organizations that help people in need.

People are being asked to donate clothing and hygiene products, and in exchange for their donation they will get a discount on skating and hot chocolate at the Hall of Fame Ice Rink and Arcade Coneys.

Diamond Oliver, president of the Youth Council, says their main mission is to inspire the youth and to effect change.

“We try to inspire the youth to come out into the community and help others people, and we want to show people that the youth do still care about their community,” she told WHBC’s Gary Rivers.

All proceeds and items donated during Canton First Friday will go to the Refuge of Hope and the YWCA.