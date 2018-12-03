Students Learning About Robotics, Coding

(WHBC) – Even the youngest of students at Lake Local Schools is already learning about basic programming and coding.

Melissa Dill, Tech Integration Specialist at Lake Elementary, says the students are having a blast.

“It’s really fun to see little 2nd graders who are just learning to read — now they’re reading coding and learning the cause and effect of what they do.”

She says they hope to have every classroom in grades K-6 exposed one time this year to a robotics lesson, and next year they hope to do it twice.

The school district says the new vision is taking shape thanks to a mandate the district received from the community to provide 21st century technology to students when Lake passed a school bond issue in May 2015.

“We are on track to far exceed expectations because our teachers are finding great value and our students are loving the robotics and coding experiences.”

Dill says she really appreciates the Parent Teacher Organization buying into the initiative and helping supply the robots.

She says the district’s end curriculum goal is to ultimately offer lessons in grades K-12 that expose students to computer coding and programming.