Students Surprise Math Teacher with Tickets to Yankees Season Opener, But They Got a Surprise from the Yankees Organization
A high school math teacher has a daughter with cerebral palsy and he was helping her one day and fell down the stairs. He ended up with a concussion and stitches. His senior students wanted to do something really nice for him so they bought him tickets to see Yankees season opener.
What the students didn’t know was that the Yankees organization took note of their kindness and then gave the teacher and his family tickets to game 2 of the season as well as an invitation to batting practice. But they didn’t stop there. They surprised the students by inviting them to a game in April in honor of their good deed.