Study: Cheap Rent, Even Cheaper Home Prices in Canton-Massillon Metro

Dec 14, 2020 @ 4:53am

SANTA MONICA, California (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s cheaper to rent, and even cheaper than that to buy a home.

That’s what a new study shows of the Canton Massillon metro area, where median monthly rent was $847 a month, which is 38-percent below the national average.

But the median home price of $148,000 is 43-percent below average, so a house purchase may be better than renting.

The info is based on Zillow, HUD and Census statistics.

