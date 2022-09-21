Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Study: More Parents Saving for Their Kids’ College

September 21, 2022 5:27AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Parents of prospective college students are saving their money now.

With the flexibility of 529 College Savings Plans, Fidelity Investments says some money can be used for K-to-12 and even to pay college debt.

Certain restrictions apply.

A Fidelity study has 80-percent of parents saving for college.

And with a 5-29 in Ohio, there’s a $4000 tax deduction annually for each child.

