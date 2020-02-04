      Weather Alert

Study Shows Ohio is One of the Best States to be Single

Feb 4, 2020 @ 12:49pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Valentines day is just over a week away. However, if you don’t have a significant other at the moment, you might be living in one of the best places to find one.

Wallet Hub, a personal finance website, ranked Ohio as the sixth best state for singles to live in. Dating economics, opportunities, romance and fun all weighed into the ranking.

Florida took the top spot while West Virginia was named the worst place to be if you are single and ready to mingle.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Mix 94.1's Furry Friends! Snoopy's Story Was Sad, But Now He's Full of Puppy Energy!
Terms Of Use