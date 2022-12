COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio deer hunters harvested just over 17,000 deer on the first day of gun season on Monday.

That’s a thousand more than the three-year average.

Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties were in the top eight for deer check-ins on Opening Day.

The season goes until a half-hour after sunset Sunday, with a bonus weekend December 17 and 18.