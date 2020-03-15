Summit County gets 2nd COVID-19 Case – Details Here
(1480 WHBC – Canton, OH) Summit County Health officials announcing this morning they have a second COVID-19 case. See the press release issued below:
Summit County was informed last night of the second patient confirmed with COVID-19. The patient is a female in her 40s. The patient had no known travel associated risk or known exposure to someone infected with the virus. Therefore, this is most likely the result of spread of the virus in our community.
Health Commissioner Donna Skoda wants to emphasize SCPH will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this or any case. We want to protect the privacy of the individual, and will we be working on contact tracing and will be in touch with anyone who needs to take action.
Please remember these simple steps you can take to reduce the spread of viruses:
Wash your hands often with soap & water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol based hand
sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.
Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands)
Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.
Clean high touch surfaces frequently – phones, doorknobs, light switches, cell phones, etc.
If you have any signs of sickness, stay home!
As this disease spreads, we are urging all Summit County residents to follow the guidance from Governor Mike Dewine and Dr. Amy Acton, ODH Director to ban mass gatherings and to limit unnecessary exposures. While challenging, limiting the community’s exposure to this disease will make a lasting impact on reducing deaths associate with the virus.
SCPH has been actively involved in planning/coordination efforts with our partners throughout the county to meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents. With the guidance of the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC we will continue to update Summit County residents with new information as it becomes available.
General public questions can be answered by calling:
SCPH call center Sat/Sun 9a-3p and M-F 9a-5p – 330-926-5795
OHD call center 7 days 9a-8p – 1-833-4-ASK-ODH