Summit County Judge to Return Next Week After Being Quarantined
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Summit County Common Pleas Judge who has been off duty due to a self quarantine following a trip to Italy will have to wait another week to return back to work.
Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones tells WHBC News that Judge Alison McCarty is showing no symptoms and is eager to return to the court house.
However, after consultation with the Supreme Court, the CDC and Summit County officials, it was decided that she should wait until Monday March 16 as a cautionary measure