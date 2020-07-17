Summit County Man Arrested Following Child Pornography Investigation
GREEN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 45 year old man from the city of Green is behind bars following an investigation involving child pornography by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office tells WHBC News that they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in regards to possible child pornography being downloaded in the City of Green back in June.
Detectives traced the I.P. address to a residence on Arlington Road. A search warrant was issued where numerous media devices were recovered that had several images of child pornography.
Jason Maximovich, the alleged owner of those devices was booked on multiple charges yesterday. Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, which is ongoing.