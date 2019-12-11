Summit County Man Arrested for Rape Incidents that Took Place Decades Ago

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to see if a man arrested for rape last month had any other victims. 70 year old Edward Plotz of Akron was arrested on November 20 on six counts of rape, all which took place in the late 1980s through the late 1990s. All of the reported incidents involved one victim who reported Plotz in May.
After being booked into the Summit County Jail, the Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is working to find out if he had any more victims. Anyone that has information or has been victimized by Edward Plotz is encouraged to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.