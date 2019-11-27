Summit County Man Dies in Car Crash

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Summit County man is dead following a fatal accident in Akron early this morning. Police are saying speed played a factor in the crash. 8 year old Noah Ross of Stow lost control of his 2013 Ford Fusion in the area of East Tallmadge Ave and Gorge Ave just after 1 AM. His vehicle went over the east side of the curb and struck a utility pole. It then flipped several times before coming to a rest. No one else was in the vehicle and no other cars were involved in the crash.