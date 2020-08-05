Summit County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Car Accident
GREEN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that took place last evening in the city of Green. Authorities tell WHBC News that the incident occurred at the 119 mile marker on I-77 North. An 18 year old Akron man was driving northbound around 10:30 pm when he struck a man in the roadway. The man who was hit suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.