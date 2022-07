AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The three suspects in the beating death of Ethan Liming in the I Promise School parking lot have seen the charges reduced.

The Summit County Grand Jury handed up involuntary manslaughter charges for two of the men, while the third is charged with assault.

Akron police say the groups fought after a friend of Liming’s fired a toy water gun at the trio.