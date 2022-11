AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Summit County, the prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices are again offering 400 free Lyft rides home up to $20 in value starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Noon on Friday.

Just use this code with Lyft: SUMMITTHANKS22.

Over 2000 people have used the service since it was first introduced over the July 4th holiday weekend in 2018.