Summit Prosecutor: Phone Scammers Making False ‘Jury Duty’ Claims

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest phone scam now going around Summit County involves jury duty.

The prosecutor’s office says the scammer will call claiming there’s a warrant for your arrest because you missed jury duty.

And they say you can conveniently pay the fine with a gift card.

The prosecutor’s office says none of that is true.

A warrant is never issued for missing jury duty.

And they don’t take or ever ask for gift cards.

The scammers may even use the name “Summit County Clerk of Courts”.