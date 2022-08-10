Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Summit Prosecutor: Phone Scammers Making False ‘Jury Duty’ Claims

August 10, 2022 4:56AM EDT
Share

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest phone scam now going around Summit County involves jury duty.

The prosecutor’s office says the scammer will call claiming there’s a warrant for your arrest because you missed jury duty.

And they say you can conveniently pay the fine with a gift card.

The prosecutor’s office says none of that is true.

A warrant is never issued for missing jury duty.

And they don’t take or ever ask for gift cards.

The scammers may even use the name “Summit County Clerk of Courts”.

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment