Summit Public Health Douses Canal Park Fireworks Display
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit Public Health has turned the fire hose on plans for a fireworks display at Canal Park in Akron on Saturday night.
The RubberDucks minor league team has announced that the movie and fireworks show set for July 4 is cancelled.
It’s at the request of the health department.
A coordinated display at four Summit County parks was still on at last check.
People who bought Canal Park tickets can exchange them for an event to be determined or get a full refund by calling the RubberDucks ticket office at 330-253-5153.