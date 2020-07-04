      Weather Alert

Summit Public Health Douses Canal Park Fireworks Display

Jul 4, 2020 @ 6:39am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit Public Health has turned the fire hose on plans for a fireworks display at Canal Park in Akron on Saturday night.

The RubberDucks minor league team has announced that the movie and fireworks show set for July 4 is cancelled.

It’s at the request of the health department.

A coordinated display at four Summit County parks was still on at last check.

People who bought Canal Park tickets can exchange them for an event to be determined or get a full refund by calling the RubberDucks ticket office at 330-253-5153.

