Summit Sheriff: Sex Sting Nails 17, Two from Stark
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two individuals from Canton are among 17 people snagged by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in a one-day human trafficking operation.
33-year-old Seth Mellie is charged with felony promoting prostitution, while a 38-year-old woman is charged with misdemeanor soliciting.
Deputies set up an online advertisement offering explicit sex services for a cash payment.
The sheriff’s office says the operation also produced several possible human trafficking victims.
They are being offered assistance.