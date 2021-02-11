      Weather Alert

Summit Sheriff: Sex Sting Nails 17, Two from Stark

Feb 11, 2021 @ 3:55pm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two individuals from Canton are among 17 people snagged by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in a one-day human trafficking operation.

33-year-old Seth Mellie is charged with felony promoting prostitution, while a 38-year-old woman is charged with misdemeanor soliciting.

Deputies set up an online advertisement offering explicit sex services for a cash payment.

The sheriff’s office says the operation also produced several possible human trafficking victims.

They are being offered assistance.

