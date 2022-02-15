Sunday Duplex Fire Displaces Two Canton Families
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Damage is estimated at $45,000 from a fire that left two Canton families seeking accommodations and other assistance from the American Red Cross.
That Sunday fire in a duplex in the 1000 block of 6th Street SW sent all six residents to the roof of the structure.
They were able to get down to safety before firefighters arrived.
A firefighter suffered an injury, but kept working the fire.
No cause yet.
One family dog perished in the fire, but one was saved.