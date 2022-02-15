      Weather Alert

Sunday Duplex Fire Displaces Two Canton Families

Feb 15, 2022 @ 4:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Damage is estimated at $45,000 from a fire that left two Canton families seeking accommodations and other assistance from the American Red Cross.

That Sunday fire in a duplex in the 1000 block of 6th Street SW sent all six residents to the roof of the structure.

They were able to get down to safety before firefighters arrived.

A firefighter suffered an injury, but kept working the fire.

No cause yet.

One family dog perished in the fire, but one was saved.

Popular Posts
Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell’s Daughters Sleep On The Floor In Their Room
Adele Sparks Engagement Rumors
‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Gets An Update
Ed Sheeran Confirms ‘Joker and the Queen’ feat. Taylor Swift Coming on Friday
The Shamrock Shake Returns To McDonald’s
Connect With Us Listen To Us On