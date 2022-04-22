      Weather Alert

Sunday is Canton Hall of Fame Marathon Day

Apr 22, 2022 @ 5:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sunday is marathon day in Canton, with the event renamed the Canton Hall of Fame Marathon this year.

Both the full and half-marathon races take off at 7 a.m. from Tom Benson Stadium.

That’s also the finish line.

6000 runners are currently registered to run.

It’s a normal race compared to pandemic events of the last two years, but common sense about the virus is always helpful.

There are events going on through the weekend.

Here’s a list of street closings for the Sunday event:

•    Stadium Park Dr NW – Between Fulton 7th St NW – 6:45am to 12:30pm
•    7th St NW – Between Lawn Ave NW and McGregor Ave NW – 7:05am to 12:40pm
•    Lawn Ave NW – Between 7th St NW and 4th St NW – 7:05am to 12:50pm
•    4th St NW – Between Lawn Ave NW and Harrison Ave NW – 7:05am to 12:45pm
•    Harrison Ave NW – Between 4th St NW and Helen Place NW – 7:10am to 12:50pm
•    Helen Place NW – Between Harrison Ave NW and Clarendon Ave NW – 7:15am to 11:00am
•    Clarendon Ave NW – Between Helen Place NW and 17th St NW – 7:15am to 10:55am
•    17th St NW – Between Clarendon Ave NW and Lakeside Ave NW – 7:15am to 10:45am
•    Edmeyer Ave NW – Between 17th St NW and 14th St NW – 7:20am to 10:45am
•    14th St NW – Between Edmeyer Ave NW and Wertz Ave NW – 7:20am to 10:45am
•    Wertz Ave NW – Between 14th St NW and 17th St NW – 7:22am to 10:45am
•    Lakeside Ave NW – Between 17th St NW and 19th St NW – 7:22am to 10:30am
•    19th St NW – Between Lakeside Ave NW and Demington Ave NW – 7:20am to 10:25am
•    Demington Ave NW – Between 19th St NW and 25th St NW – 7:20am to 10:20am
•    25th St NW – Between Demington Ave NW and Wertz Ave NW – 7:25am to 10:20am
•    Wertz Ave NW – Between 25th St NW and 26th St NW – 7:25am to 10:20am
•    26th St NW – Between Wertz Ave NW and Eaton Dr NW – 7:25am to 10:15am
•    Eaton Dr NW – Between 26th St NW and Wise Ave NW – 7:30am to 10:05am
•    Wise Ave NW – Between Eaton Dr NW and Bellwood St NW – 7:35am to 9:50am
•    Bellwood St NW – Between Wise Ave NW and Midvale Rd NW – 7:35am to 9:45am
•    Midvale Rd NW – Between Bellwood St NW and Crestwood St NW – 7:35am to 9:45am
•    Crestwood St NW – Between Midvale Rd NW and Lake Heights Rd NW – 7:40am to 9:40am
•    Lake Heights Rd NW – Between Crestwood St NW and Whipple Ave NW – 7:40am to 9:40am
•    Elgin Ave NW – Between 7th St NW and Tuscarawas St W – 8:15am to 10:20am
•    McGregor Ave NW – Between 7th St NW and 9th St NW – 8:15am to 11:50am
•    Ridge Rd NW – Between 9th St NW and 12th St NW – 8:15am to 11:50am

•    McKinley Ave NW – Between 6th St NW and 12th St NW – 8:20am to 11:35am

Popular Posts
Unexpected Coachella Collaboration: Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Billie Eilish Is The Youngest Performer To Headline Coachella
The First Trailer for “Thor: Love And Thunder” is Here!
Triumphant Return: Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Coming Back May 19
Taylor Swift Is Now A Millipede?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On