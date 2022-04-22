Sunday is Canton Hall of Fame Marathon Day
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sunday is marathon day in Canton, with the event renamed the Canton Hall of Fame Marathon this year.
Both the full and half-marathon races take off at 7 a.m. from Tom Benson Stadium.
That’s also the finish line.
6000 runners are currently registered to run.
It’s a normal race compared to pandemic events of the last two years, but common sense about the virus is always helpful.
There are events going on through the weekend.
Here’s a list of street closings for the Sunday event:
• Stadium Park Dr NW – Between Fulton 7th St NW – 6:45am to 12:30pm
• 7th St NW – Between Lawn Ave NW and McGregor Ave NW – 7:05am to 12:40pm
• Lawn Ave NW – Between 7th St NW and 4th St NW – 7:05am to 12:50pm
• 4th St NW – Between Lawn Ave NW and Harrison Ave NW – 7:05am to 12:45pm
• Harrison Ave NW – Between 4th St NW and Helen Place NW – 7:10am to 12:50pm
• Helen Place NW – Between Harrison Ave NW and Clarendon Ave NW – 7:15am to 11:00am
• Clarendon Ave NW – Between Helen Place NW and 17th St NW – 7:15am to 10:55am
• 17th St NW – Between Clarendon Ave NW and Lakeside Ave NW – 7:15am to 10:45am
• Edmeyer Ave NW – Between 17th St NW and 14th St NW – 7:20am to 10:45am
• 14th St NW – Between Edmeyer Ave NW and Wertz Ave NW – 7:20am to 10:45am
• Wertz Ave NW – Between 14th St NW and 17th St NW – 7:22am to 10:45am
• Lakeside Ave NW – Between 17th St NW and 19th St NW – 7:22am to 10:30am
• 19th St NW – Between Lakeside Ave NW and Demington Ave NW – 7:20am to 10:25am
• Demington Ave NW – Between 19th St NW and 25th St NW – 7:20am to 10:20am
• 25th St NW – Between Demington Ave NW and Wertz Ave NW – 7:25am to 10:20am
• Wertz Ave NW – Between 25th St NW and 26th St NW – 7:25am to 10:20am
• 26th St NW – Between Wertz Ave NW and Eaton Dr NW – 7:25am to 10:15am
• Eaton Dr NW – Between 26th St NW and Wise Ave NW – 7:30am to 10:05am
• Wise Ave NW – Between Eaton Dr NW and Bellwood St NW – 7:35am to 9:50am
• Bellwood St NW – Between Wise Ave NW and Midvale Rd NW – 7:35am to 9:45am
• Midvale Rd NW – Between Bellwood St NW and Crestwood St NW – 7:35am to 9:45am
• Crestwood St NW – Between Midvale Rd NW and Lake Heights Rd NW – 7:40am to 9:40am
• Lake Heights Rd NW – Between Crestwood St NW and Whipple Ave NW – 7:40am to 9:40am
• Elgin Ave NW – Between 7th St NW and Tuscarawas St W – 8:15am to 10:20am
• McGregor Ave NW – Between 7th St NW and 9th St NW – 8:15am to 11:50am
• Ridge Rd NW – Between 9th St NW and 12th St NW – 8:15am to 11:50am
• McKinley Ave NW – Between 6th St NW and 12th St NW – 8:20am to 11:35am