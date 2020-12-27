SUNDAY: Lowest new case number since November 9
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported the fewest number of new coronavirus cases in a month and a half on Sunday, with 5800 cases.
Stark County had 189 of them.
It’s not known if the Christmas holiday may have played a role.
The state has reported 16,875 new cases since Christmas Eve.
Here are the Sunday numbers:
Sun Dec 27 (compared to Saturday)
Ohio: 670,525 cases (+5857),
8509 deaths (+33)
Stark: 19,611 cases (+189),
279 deaths (+1)