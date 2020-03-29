Sunday Recap: DeWine, Ohio Fighting for FDA Approval of Battelle Technology
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Once again, Governor Mike DeWine along with other state leaders and health officials spoke in Columbus providing updates on COVID-19 in Ohio. Here is an update on everything that was discussed.
Update on cases
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports that there are now 1,653 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Four more Ohioans have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death total up to 29.
403 people have been hospitalized so far, 139 have been admitted into the intensive care unit. 66 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Stark County has 29 confirmed cases and two deaths.
Summit County has five confirmed deaths, which is tied with Miami County for the most in any area of Ohio. Summit also has the third most confirmed cases out of any county in Ohio with 99. Only Cuyahoga (440) and Franklin (247) have more.
The latest figures from the ODH show that Ohio has tested 24,376 people for the coronavirus. Currently, the Buckeye State has a positive test rate of 6.7%.
Mask Shortage, Battelle vs. the FDA
Governor DeWine called the Sunday afternoon press conference to address a major concern involving a decision made by the FDA on the new mask cleaning technology created by Battelle labs.
On Saturday, Governor DeWine pleaded to the FDA to approve the technology, that will sterilize up to 80,000 hospital masks a day. The Governor said that he found out early this morning that the technology had only received partial approval, which to him was simply not enough.
“This won’t solve every single problem, but it is going to help here in Ohio and across this country,” DeWine said. “I’m again making the appeal to the FDA that we need this technology at full capacity.”
DeWine says he has been in contact with President Trump, asking him to help the machines get full approval. The Governor added that he has spoken with the commissioner of the FDA since the initial ruling was made.
Below is a press release issued by Governor DeWine earlier this afternoon.