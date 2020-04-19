Sunday Update: Ohio Sees Biggest Jump in Cases for Second Straight Day
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest report from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) shows that for the second straight day, Ohio has a new record new COVID-19 cases in a 24 hour period.
After seeing an increase of 1,115 yesterday, which lifted the state total to over 10,000, this afternoon the ODH reported 1,380 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 11,602.
The original forecast model from the ODH projected today, April 19, to be the day the state’s curve would peak. Health officials said Ohio could see up to 2,000 new cases a day when the curve reaches its highest point.
However, Governor DeWine said last week that the projections have changed thanks to successful efforts put forth toward flattening the curve by Ohioans.
While the amount of cases continues to rapidly rise, the daily death total once again went down. Just 20 new deaths were reported by the ODH this afternoon, bringing the state total to 471.
While at a time not too long ago 20 new deaths in one day would be considered high, the average death toll in the past five days is 29, with daily death numbers had reaching as high as 50 earlier last week.
The hospitalizations also took a major dip this afternoon. After seeing 95 new hospitalizations on Saturday, the ODH says just 46 Ohioans were hospitalized in the last 24 hours.
Additionally, there were just five admissions into the intensive care unit (ICU) throughout the Buckeye State, which is 17 less than the five day average of 22.
Whether or not the rates hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths will increase following this weekends jump in daily cases has yet to be determined.
The state health departments report shows that close to 87,000 Ohioans have been tested for COVID-19. Ohio has a positive test rate of around 13%.
Stark County now has 224 cases of COVID-19 (three new cases), 57 hospitalizations (one new) and 24 deaths (one new).
Below are direct links where you can learn more on the state’s COVID-19 figures.