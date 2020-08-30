SUNDAY UPDATE: Over 2000 New Cases Over Weekend, Summit Issues Mask Mandate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio recorded over 2000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend; Stark County has 32 of those cases.
Stark has not reported a COVID death since Thursday’s report; the death toll remains at 151.
Here are the numbers from Sunday’s report:
Sun Aug 30 (increases are from Friday numbers)
Ohio: 122,262 cases (+2138),
4128 deaths (+23)
Stark 2308 cases (+32),
151 deaths (same)
Summit Health Mask Order
Summit County has issued a mask order of its own, weeks after the state issued a similar mandate.
Summit County Public Health is reportedly saying they want to be prepared if the state mandate ever drops off.
Language is similar to the state order.