      Weather Alert

SUNDAY UPDATE: State Total Cases Reach Quarter-Million

Nov 8, 2020 @ 7:17pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported over 11,000 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend; Stark County with over 250.

The state has now had over a quarter-million total cases since the pandemic started.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun Nov 8

Ohio: 250,268 cases (+4541),
5517 deaths (+11)

Stark: 5298 cases (+126),
189 deaths (same)

Sat Nov 7

Ohio: 245,727 cases (+5549),
5506 deaths (+12)

Stark: 5172 cases (+129),
189 deaths (same)

