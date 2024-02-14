Super Bowl Streakers Smile As They Are Escorted Off The Field

You heard it references during the broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII, but here’s what you didn’t SEE. Alex Gonzalez, one of the men who ran onto the field without a shirt on at the Super Bowl, did it because he planned to place a bet on whether someone would streak the game, then collect on his winnings.

Though he wasn’t going to win the bet, Alex decided to go through with the stunt and spent $42,000 so that he and his friend could get front row seats at the Super Bowl. He went through with the streak and was quickly caught by security on the field.