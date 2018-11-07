Super Mario Bros.’ Animated Movie in the Works at Illumination

Gamers have something to look forward to as Illumination is gearing up to work on an animated adaptation of Super Mario Bros. Illumination’s founder, Chris Meledandri says he looks forward to the challenge of working on a movie who previously had a bad review.

The 1993 movie starring John Leguizamo and Bob Hoskins, was “one of the worst movies [we] made” according to the actors, but Meledandri says it’s “more exciting or more worthy than simply making another version of a film that was done incredibly well, to begin with.”

Meledandri also believes that the biggest problem with the 1993 version was that the movie makers didn’t involve the designer and producer of Super Mario Bros., Shigeru Miyamoto.

Super Mario Bros. has received ‘priority development’ at Illumination and is set to be released in 2022.

Are you a fan of Super Mario Bros.? What do you hope is included in the new animated Super Mario Bros. movie?