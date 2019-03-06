Super Mario Kart Inspired Race Coming to Cleveland September 14th

A date has been set! We brought you the news a couple weeks ago that Mushroom Rally USA, the organization who puts on Mario Kart inspired races in different cities around the US, was coming to Cleveland! Now, we know the dates! The racing starts Saturday, September 14th. We don’t know where the races will take place yet. All that’s been revealed is that the track is about “40 minutes south of downtown Cleveland.” The winner of the Cleveland races will be on their way to Las Vegas for the final race! Ticket includes a costume, the allowance to bring one spectator, and a day of games and prizes outside of your race time. For more info, and for tickets, go here.