Superintendent Charged for Using Own Insurance to Help Sick Student

Look at this story…

Casey Smitherman is a superintendent in Indiana. She was recently arrested and charged with insurance fraud, identity deception and official misconduct. How did she accumulate these charges? Because she used her own insurance to help a sick student. Smitherman was concerned for one of her 15 year-old students who had missed quite a few days of school. She had helped this student before by buying them clothes, and assisting them clean their home. When she arrived at the student’s home to check on them, Smitherman noticed that the student had symptoms of strep throat. The student was refused treatment at a clinic, so she took him to another one and told the clinic that the student was her son. The teen then received treatment, and an Amoxicillin prescription. The insurance claim total came out to be $233.

Source: usatoday.com