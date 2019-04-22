Superintendent Charged With Having Sex With Student

(WHBC) – The superintendent of a school district in Portage County is accused of having sexual relations with one student and trying to have sex with another.

Laura Amero is the superintendent of Windham Exempted Village Schools.

The 35-year-old has been indicted on two counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted sexual battery and two counts of intimidation of a crime victim.

According to the charges in the indictment, Amero had sex with a 16-year-old boy between February and May of 2017, and attempted to have sex with another student between September 2015 and May 2016 when the boy was 16 and 17 years old.

Amero was placed on paid leave earlier this month after the the school board became aware of the allegations.

At her arraignment on Monday morning, her bond was set at $350,000 and she was ordered to have no contact with the victims or minors, and to surrender her passport.